Senators' Bobby Ryan: Suffers hand injury

Ryan sustained a hand injury during Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Ducks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The good news is Ryan reportedly didn't suffer a broken hand during Thursday's tilt, but he's been dealing with hand injuries throughout the season, and at this point there's no telling how long he'll be sidelined with his latest ailment. The Senators should release another update on the oft-injured winger's status in the coming days.