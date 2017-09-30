Senators' Bobby Ryan: Tending to minor groin issue

Ryan will not suit up for Saturday's exhibition finale against host Montreal since he's dealing with a minor groin injury that originally surfaced earlier in the week. "Just a little groin pull," said coach Guy Boucher on Friday. "He should be fine for next Thursday but we don't want to aggravate it."

Fantasy owners depending on Ryan for Opening Night against the Capitals on Thursday shouldn't fret, as Ottawa's bench boss does not sound at all concerned about the ailment. However, Ryan really struggled last season, having notched 13 goals, 12 assists and a minus-3 rating over 62 games, so he can ill-afford to get off on the wrong foot this year.