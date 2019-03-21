Senators' Bobby Ryan: Three helpers in March
Ryan has three assists over nine games in March.
His most recent apple came in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks. The 32-year-old winger has 38 points in 70 contests, his best output since collecting 56 points in 2015-16. Ryan owns a minus-24 rating, but makes up for it with 13 power-play points and 147 shots on goal.
