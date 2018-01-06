Senators' Bobby Ryan: Two helpers in comeback win
Ryan recorded two assists during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.
The veteran winger now has just five goals and 11 assists through 30 games, which follows a discouraging 25-point showing over 62 contests last season. At this stage of Ryan's career, he's far from a reliable scorer, and injuries continue to take a toll on his fantasy value. He projects to remain in a scoring role, so there's potential, but it's not out of the question to take a wait-and-see approach with Ryan outside of deep settings.
