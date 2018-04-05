Senators' Bobby Ryan: Will be ready Friday

Ryan (thigh) said he will play Friday evening against the Penguins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The veteran winger reportedly suffered his injury upon getting hit by teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau during Wednesday's road game against the Sabres. Evidently, this was a minor issue and Ryan -- who has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) through 60 games -- can be deployed as normal in fantasy leagues.