Senators' Bobby Ryan: Will play versus Devils

Ryan (illness) is in the lineup Thursday versus New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Ryan will play right wing on Ottawa's top line. The forward has points in back-to-back games and 35 total in 2018-19. Ryan does not have a multi-point outing in 2019, as his last such performance came back on Dec. 31.

