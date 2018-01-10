Senators' Bobby Ryan: Won't travel to Toronto

Ryan (hand) won't make the trip for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Head coach Guy Boucher couldn't comment on whether this would be a long-term ailment, but following Wednesday's game, the Senators have seven days off for Ryan to rest up. A forward will likely be recalled to fill his place for the time being, and his next chance to play will be Jan. 18 against the Blues.

