Senators' Bobby Ryan: Won't travel to Toronto
Ryan (hand) won't make the trip for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Head coach Guy Boucher couldn't comment on whether this would be a long-term ailment, but following Wednesday's game, the Senators have seven days off for Ryan to rest up. A forward will likely be recalled to fill his place for the time being, and his next chance to play will be Jan. 18 against the Blues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...