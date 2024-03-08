Katchouk was claimed off waivers by the Senators from Chicago on Friday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Katchouk has tallied five goals and four assists in 38 appearances with the Blackhawks this season. The winger will provide depth up front for the Senators as they have only 12 healthy forwards at this time.
