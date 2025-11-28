default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tkachuk (thumb) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Tkachuk will return after missing 20 games. He had three assists and 10 hits in three games before his injury. Look for Tkachuk to return to the top line, as well as seeing first-unit power-play time against St. Louis on Friday.

More News