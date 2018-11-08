Tkachuk (leg) was officially removed from injured reserve and will suit up against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Tkachuk is expected to slot into a top-six role now that he is healthy and available and should resume his role on the power play, where he has notched two points while averaging 1:41 of ice time. Jack Rodewald was sent back to AHL Belleville in order to create room for Tkachuk under the 23-man roster limit.