Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Activated off injured reserve
Tkachuk (leg) was officially removed from injured reserve and will suit up against the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Tkachuk is expected to slot into a top-six role now that he is healthy and available and should resume his role on the power play, where he has notched two points while averaging 1:41 of ice time. Jack Rodewald was sent back to AHL Belleville in order to create room for Tkachuk under the 23-man roster limit.
More News
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...