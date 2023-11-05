Tkachuk had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

His first was a tip-in at 12:58 of the first to give the Sens a 1-0 lead. Then he cut it to 5-3 at 11:08 in the second with a wrist shot from the right dot on the power play. It was Tkachuk's fourth multi-goal game this season. And he has eight goals and three assists in 10 games this season, but he's been held off the scoresheet five times in those 10 games. Tkachuk is doing well offensively so far, but we'd love to see more consistency.