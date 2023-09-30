Tkachuk (face) is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Tkachuk was cut just above his eye earlier in the week and this is his first time back at practice after missing the last two days. Tkachuk had career highs in goals with 35 goals and assists with 48 in 2022-23. He should have similar or better numbers this season, if he remains healthy.