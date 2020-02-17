Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Big-time performance
Tkachuk finished with three points and seven hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory versus Dallas.
The 20-year-old sophomore Senator scored a goal, tallied two assists and was a going concern for 60 minutes against the Stars, finishing the game with more hits than any other skater. It was hard work on the part of Tkachuk that led to Artem Anisimov's OT winner. The youngster has now found the scoresheet seven times in six games, giving Tkachuk 36 points in 59 games this season.
