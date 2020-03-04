Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Tkachuk failed to light the lamp over the previous seven games, but he came through in the third period. It was too late, however, as it only cut the Penguins' lead to three goals, and the Senators scored just once more. Tkachuk now has 19 goals through 67 games, and although he's faced regression with a 7.6 shooting percentage, he's directing more pucks on net with a whopping 250 shots thus far.