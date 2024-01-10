Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Tkachuk had three assists during his five-game goal drought before finding the twine to give the Senators a 3-2 lead in the second period. The 24-year-old winger has 10 points over his last 12 outings, but this was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. For the season, Tkachuk has 17 goals, 12 assists, 161 shots on net, 101 hits, 88 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 36 contests overall.