Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

One of Tkachuk's penalties led to the Red Wings' opening goal, but the Ottawa captain returned the favor to put his team ahead 2-1 late in the second period. He's been pretty good lately with nine points (four on the power play) over his last 12 games, though that's a bit of a reduced pace compared to the first two months of the campaign. The winger is at 18 goals, 20 helpers, 15 power-play points, 158 shots on net, 140 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances.