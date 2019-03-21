Tkachuk scored his 17th goal of the season on five shots while adding seven hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Tkachuk has collected 37 points in 62 games, as well as 151 hits and 179 shots this season. The first-round pick from 2018 is the centerpiece of the Senators' rebuilding efforts, and he's worth an add in dynasty formats for his ability to produce across many categories.

More News
Our Latest Stories