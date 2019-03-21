Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Busy in chaotic loss
Tkachuk scored his 17th goal of the season on five shots while adding seven hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.
Tkachuk has collected 37 points in 62 games, as well as 151 hits and 179 shots this season. The first-round pick from 2018 is the centerpiece of the Senators' rebuilding efforts, and he's worth an add in dynasty formats for his ability to produce across many categories.
