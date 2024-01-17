Tkachuk notched three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
All three helpers came in the second period as Ottawa built a 4-2 lead, only for Colorado to dominate down the stretch. Tkachuk caught fire around Christmas and has yet to slow down, piling up four goals and 13 points over the last 11 games despite a rotating cast at center on the Sens' top line.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Bulges twine in loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Manages helper Tuesday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Continues career-high goal pace•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores late in loss•