Tkachuk had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Tkachuk tapped in a long-range backhand seam pass from Claude Giroux early in the second. It pushed the score to 3-1 for Ottawa. Tkachuk appears to be having a down season with just 24 points in 29 games, but the Sens have played only 29 games when many others have played 33 to 35. His goal-scoring pace projects to 42 snipes on the season. That would be a new personal best for the 24-year-old winger. Tkachuk makes for a solid trade target, especially if his fantasy manager is frustrated by his 67-point pace. That tally is sure to pick up.