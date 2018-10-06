Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Could return Monday
Senators coach Guy Boucher is hoping to get Tkachuk (groin) in the lineup for Monday's road clash with the Bruins, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
This effectively rules out Tkachuk for Saturday's road game with the Maple Leafs, but it doesn't appear that his injury will linger for much longer. Paul Carey had been listed as a spare forward on the 23-man roster, so he could make his team debut in place of Tkachuk, who was the fourth overall pick in this year's draft.
