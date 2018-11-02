Tkachuk (leg) could return to the lineup sometime next week, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This is great news for the Senators and fantasy owners alike, as a return to action next week would put Tkachuk more than one week ahead of schedule. The 2018 first-round selection practiced in a no-contact jersey Friday, so another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to practice in full.

