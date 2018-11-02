Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Could return next week
Tkachuk (leg) could return to the lineup sometime next week, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This is great news for the Senators and fantasy owners alike, as a return to action next week would put Tkachuk more than one week ahead of schedule. The 2018 first-round selection practiced in a no-contact jersey Friday, so another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to practice in full.
