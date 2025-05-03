Tkachuk played through a hip injury and an upper-body issue during the first round of the playoffs, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Saturday.

Tkachuk sustained the hip injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he feels he could recover from the problem in a couple of weeks. He also wasn't quite recovered from an upper-body injury he suffered against Pittsburgh on March 30, per Hanna. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Tkachuk was ready for training camp in the fall. He registered 29 goals, 55 points, 296 shots on net, 228 hits and 123 PIM across 72 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Tkachuk added four goals and seven points in six playoff outings.