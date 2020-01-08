Tkachuk didn't post a point but fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

The 20-year-old winger has failed to notch a point in five straight games, marking his longest cold spell since October. Tkachuk is minus-8 in this current slump, but he hasn't shied away from physicality, dishing out 27 hits and recording 18 PIM in that stretch. He's far too talented to stay cold long, but it'll be frustrating for fantasy owners until he turns things around.