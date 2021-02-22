Tkachuk score the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal. He also led all players with eight shots and five hits.

Tkachuk's attempted cross-crease feed in overtime was blocked and came right back to him, and the 21-year-old snapped the puck past Montreal netminder Jake Allen to lift Ottawa to victory. He had earlier assisted on Joshua Norris' go-ahead goal early in the third period. Tkachuk is on a nice run as of late, landing on the scoresheet in five of his last seven games (three goals, three assists). He's also totalled 31 shots on goal during that stretch.