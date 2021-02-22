Tkachuk score the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal. He also led all players with eight shots and five hits.
Tkachuk's attempted cross-crease feed in overtime was blocked and came right back to him, and the 21-year-old snapped the puck past Montreal netminder Jake Allen to lift Ottawa to victory. He had earlier assisted on Joshua Norris' go-ahead goal early in the third period. Tkachuk is on a nice run as of late, landing on the scoresheet in five of his last seven games (three goals, three assists). He's also totalled 31 shots on goal during that stretch.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Points in three straight•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Tips home winner against Jets•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Records two points in loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Earns power-play assist•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Rips Leafs for three points•