Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Designated for IR
Tkachuk (leg) was placed on injured reserve by the Senators, per the NHL media site.
Considering Tkachuk is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on injured reserve. Given the number of injuries the club is dealing with, a call-up from AHL Belleville ahead of Saturday's clash with Montreal seams inevitable. Rudolfs Balcers or Filip Chlapik likely top the short list of options.
