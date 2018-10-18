Tkachuk (leg) was placed on injured reserve by the Senators, per the NHL media site.

Considering Tkachuk is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on injured reserve. Given the number of injuries the club is dealing with, a call-up from AHL Belleville ahead of Saturday's clash with Montreal seams inevitable. Rudolfs Balcers or Filip Chlapik likely top the short list of options.