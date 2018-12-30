Tkachuk tallied two assists, three shots and 17 penalty minutes during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Tkachuk scrapped with Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey in the second period, but added a couple of helpers to bring him to 10 goals and 20 points in 28 games in his rookie campaign. He's on his way to being a multi-category stud just as his brother Matthew is for the Calgary Flames and should be on the fantasy radar for many years to come.