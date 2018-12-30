Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Dishes helpers, punches
Tkachuk tallied two assists, three shots and 17 penalty minutes during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Tkachuk scrapped with Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey in the second period, but added a couple of helpers to bring him to 10 goals and 20 points in 28 games in his rookie campaign. He's on his way to being a multi-category stud just as his brother Matthew is for the Calgary Flames, and he should be on the fantasy radar for many years to come.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Snaps eight-game drought•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Records three points in comeback•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores first goal since October•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skates against Vegas•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Will play Thursday with activation pending•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...