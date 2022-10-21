Tkachuk had two assists in a 5-2 win over Washington on Thursday.
Tkachuk had a big night as he led all skaters with eight shots on goal and chipped in with three hits. Tkachuk has two goals and six points in four games this season, as well as 19 shots on goal and 15 hits. He is a fantasy gem.
