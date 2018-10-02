Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Doubtful for Opening Night
Tkachuk is considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup with Chicago with an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Tkachuk -- who was selected fourth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft -- will likely have to wait a little longer to make his NHL debut. It's unclear how long the winger might be sidelined, but early indications would point to a short-term absence. Fellow rookie Alex Formenton figures to slot into a top-six role with Tkachuk sidelined and could see time on the power play as well.
