Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
Tkachuk got the puck to Joshua Norris and set up a screen in front of Thatcher Demko as Norris scored the Senators' lone tally in the contest. Through seven games, Tkachuk has five points, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating in a top-line role. His assist Wednesday was his first point with the man advantage in 2020-21.
