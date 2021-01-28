Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Tkachuk got the puck to Joshua Norris and set up a screen in front of Thatcher Demko as Norris scored the Senators' lone tally in the contest. Through seven games, Tkachuk has five points, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating in a top-line role. His assist Wednesday was his first point with the man advantage in 2020-21.