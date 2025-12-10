Tkachuk logged two power-play assists, six shots on net, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Tkachuk has a goal and five assists over six outings since he returned from a thumb injury. The 26-year-old is getting his share of offense, but the Senators as a whole are struggling to get results even with the captain back in the lineup. He's at one goal, eight helpers, 37 shots, 29 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through nine contests overall.