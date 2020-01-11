Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Tkachuk answered Dylan Larkin's second-period tally just 22 seconds later to get the Senators on the board. He'd gone five games without a point since a three-point outing against the Sabres on Dec. 23. The fourth-overall pick from 2018 now has 25 points (14 scores, 11 helpers), 155 shots, 173 hits and 51 PIM in 44 contests this season. He's got a decent chance to at least match last year's 45-point effort, and he should set career highs in many other categories given his feisty style of play.