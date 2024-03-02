There was no update on Tkachuk (undisclosed) after Friday's loss to Arizona, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Tkachuk was injured late after registering two shots in 18:46 of ice time. The 24-year-old has racked up 26 goals and 50 points through 58 contests. Ottawa's next game is Saturday in Philadelphia.
