Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Exits Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (undisclosed) left Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders in the second period, TSN reports.
Tkachuk tried to return near the end of the second period and at the start of the third stanza, but he missed most of the final frame. He appeared hurt after Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock's stick made contact with the forward's head or neck. It's unclear if Tkachuk will play against New Jersey on Sunday.
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