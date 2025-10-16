Tkachuk is projected to miss the next 6-8 weeks because of a ligament issue in his right thumb, the team announced Thursday.

Tkachuk had three assists in three appearances with Ottawa in 2025-26 before he sustained the injury during Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville. Based on his current timetable, he might be out until late November or early December. Michael Amadio and David Perron are likely to see an increase in their workload while Tkachuk is unavailable.