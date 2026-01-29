Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tkachuk has five goals and seven helpers over the last eight contests. The 26-year-old winger took some time to get his offense on track after missing nearly six weeks due to a thumb injury earlier in the campaign, but he's rolling in January. Overall, Tkachuk has 13 goals, 33 points, 129 shots, 92 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances.