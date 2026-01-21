Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk has three goals and four assists over his last four games. The 26-year-old winger had earned at least one power-play point in each of the previous three contests. He's up to 11 goals, 28 points (10 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 83 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 29 appearances this season.