Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Fills up stat sheet
Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and tied for a game-high six shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He also added four PIM and four hits with a plus-3 rating.
The 20-year-old provided a little bit of everything in a convincing road victory, assisting on Ron Hainsey's game-winner early in the second period and scoring his own assisted goal later on in the stanza. Tkachuk had a quiet start to the season but has two goals and five points over his last three outings. He had 22 goals last year as an 18-year-old rookie and appears to be finding his stride again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Shows potential with three points•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores, but Sens lose•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores on Opening Night•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Stays hot in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Six points in last six games•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Plays hero in Oil field•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.