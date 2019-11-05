Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and tied for a game-high six shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He also added four PIM and four hits with a plus-3 rating.

The 20-year-old provided a little bit of everything in a convincing road victory, assisting on Ron Hainsey's game-winner early in the second period and scoring his own assisted goal later on in the stanza. Tkachuk had a quiet start to the season but has two goals and five points over his last three outings. He had 22 goals last year as an 18-year-old rookie and appears to be finding his stride again in 2019-20.