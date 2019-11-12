Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Finds net in blowout loss
Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots but was minus-3 in Monday's 8-2 loss to Carolina.
Tkachuk banged home a loose puck midway through the third period for his sixth goal of the year. The 20-year-old has three goals and seven points over his last six games after a pretty nondescript start to the year. Tkachuk should be able to push for a 30-goal season -- he had 22 in 71 games as a rookie in 2018-19 -- if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Shows potential with three points•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores, but Sens lose•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores on Opening Night•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Stays hot in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Six points in last six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.