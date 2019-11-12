Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots but was minus-3 in Monday's 8-2 loss to Carolina.

Tkachuk banged home a loose puck midway through the third period for his sixth goal of the year. The 20-year-old has three goals and seven points over his last six games after a pretty nondescript start to the year. Tkachuk should be able to push for a 30-goal season -- he had 22 in 71 games as a rookie in 2018-19 -- if he can stay healthy.