Tkachuk scored a power-play goal, fired eight shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Tkachuk put the Senators on the board less than a minute into the second period with his second power-play goal of the season. Overall, the 26-year-old winger now has 10 goals, 26 points, 116 shots on net and 79 hits through 27 games this season. Despite experiencing one of his slowest stretches of offensive contributions this season, he still has four goals and seven points over his last seven games. Even after missing a large chunk of games in the first half of the season, Tkachuk should continue to produce near a point-per-game pace moving forward while compiling a mountain of shots on goal and hits along the way.