Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-0 win over Toronto on Tuesday in Game 5.

Tkachuk put the puck into an empty net with 47 seconds left to push the score to 4-0. There are a lot of analysts who think that Tkachuk is playing hurt right now, but he's not showing it on the scoresheet. He has three goals and three assists on his current four-game scoring streak. Tkachuk also has 20 shots in five games this postseason. Game 6 will be in Ottawa on Thursday with Toronto leading the series 3-2.