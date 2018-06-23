Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Fourth pick overall at draft

Tkachuk was drafted fourth overall by the Senators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Tkachuk is yet another beast from a power forward family. Like his dad Keith and brother Matthew, Tkachuk has elite size, skill and smarts, and the drive to excel from the hash marks in. He is a beast on the cycle and has those amazing Tkachuk hands that tuck loose pucks into the net before goalies can even react. Tkachuk's weak link is his skating, although his top speed is pretty good. And like brother Matthew, Brady's willingness to play battering ram on the forecheck means that he could step into an NHL job in October. He's committed to Boston University for 2018-19, but watch for Tkachuk to make the leap sooner rather than later - his hockey IQ is already that of a grizzled veteran, so he'll be out-thinking his college foes in minutes. For fantasy purposes, Tkachuk is a guy who can deliver consistent 30-goal seasons and check the boxes on multiple counting categories.