Tkachuk scored a goal and delivered a franchise-record 16 hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

He was one hit shy of Zdeno Chara's NHL record 17, which he set on Nov. 3, 1999 when he was with the Islanders. Tkachuk also fired seven shots and had a minor penalty. Overall, he has 34 goals, 33 assists, 270 hits and 333 shots in 75 games played. Tkachuk is maturing into his leadership role in Ottawa, and his impact as the league's best power forward will only increase.