Tkachuk notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Tkachuk picked up the secondary helper on Connor Brown's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Tkachuk has nine goals, nine assists, 117 shots on net and 112 hits through 27 games this year. He's the only player in the league to exceed the century mark in both shots and hits so far, which makes him especially valuable in fantasy formats that count both categories.