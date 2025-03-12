Tkachuk scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers.
It was Tkachuk's 27th snipe of the season and 400th point of his career (502 games). He scored from the right face-off circle just 24 seconds into the game. The goal gives Tkachuk eight points, including seven goals, across his current seven-game point streak.
