Tkachuk scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Tkachuk's 27th snipe of the season and 400th point of his career (502 games). He scored from the right face-off circle just 24 seconds into the game. The goal gives Tkachuk eight points, including seven goals, across his current seven-game point streak.

