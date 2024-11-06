Tkachuk registered an assist, six hits and 11 PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Tkachuk fought Jordan Greenway in the first period and mixed it up with Dennis Gilbert in the third. In between his dust-ups, Tkachuk was able to extend his point streak to five games with an assist on Ridly Greig's tally in the middle frame. During the streak, Tkachuk has four goals and four assists. He's at 16 points, 44 shots on net, 41 hits and 21 PIM over 12 contests this season, providing his usual high-quality production in a variety of categories.