Tkachuk scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The 20-year-old winger was all over the box score in this one, adding a game-high seven hits, six shots, four PIM, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. After a solid rookie season, Tkachuk has taken the physical element to his game to another level this year -- he has a massive 113 hits through 30 games, putting him in the top five in the NHL in that category, in addition to his 17 points.