Tkachuk scored a power-play goal 42 seconds into Saturday's 6-3 win over Montreal. He finished with four hits, two shots and a fighting major.

Tkachuk got the Ottawa attack off and running in the opening minute, taking a Drake Batherson pass down low and stuffing it past Carey Price. It was Tkachuk's 12th goal of the season, tying him with Batherson for the team lead. Tkachuk, who ended a five-game point drought with his goal, also dropped the gloves with Shea Weber later in the first period. The 21-year-old Tkachuk has 23 points in 38 games this season, which is also tied with Batherson for tops on the team.