Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Goal and assist in loss
Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, dished a helper and served up six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Tkachuk and Colin White each assisted on each other's goals in Tuesday's game. For Tkachuk, he's scored in three of the last four contests. The 20-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 42 points, 295 hits and 258 shots on goal in 70 appearances. Just two seasons into his career, Tkachuk has the potential to be an elite power winger for years to come.
