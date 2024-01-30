Tkachuk notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Predators.

Tkachuk was involved in two of Ottawa's three goals in the second period, setting up Drake Batherson's tally before tying the game 3-3 later in the frame, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister off a faceoff. The 24-year-old Tkachuk has two goals and three points in his last two games after logging just one assist in his previous four contests. He's up to 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) with 124 hits and 100 penalty minutes through 46 games this season.